Cultivation of sweet potato must start in April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of sweet potato (shakar qandi) from April and complete it up to June to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Friday that sweet potato was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamin and other minerals.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sweet potatoes over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people but it would also help the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.