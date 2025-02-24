Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said that cultural festivals were the colors of lives. Unfortunately, the ideology of hatred had been spread by the previous rulers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said that cultural festivals were the colors of lives. Unfortunately, the ideology of hatred had been spread by the previous rulers.

He was addressing the cultural and sports festival organized at the Superior University, Faisalabad campus. Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, MPA Uzma Raja, Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, civil society and the management of the university were also present.

Rana Sanaullah said that it was a good step that the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had decided to organize festivals again in the province, adding, "I am very happy to see the smiley faces of the students who are participating in today’s event."

He appreciated the cultural festival and said that such types of activities promoted national integrity, understanding and unity among people from different regions. He further said that cultural festivals in educational institutions were also a symbol of unity.

He said that the government was focusing on development in the country but in this regard, public cooperation was imperative.

He urged the students to focus on their education besides extra- curriculum activities so that they could play their effective role in national development and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, said that sports should also be a part of lives along with cultural activities. He said, "Identity of all of us is Pakistan and we will move forward together with the youth."

Later, the Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited the Social Security Hospital and inspected the Dialysis unit, medical ward, blood bank and other wards.

He inaugurated a catchup campaign for the children who were missed during the regular anti-polio drive.

The minister also urged for achieving recovery targets, registration of small business and control child labour.

Medical Superintendents of various Social Security Hospitals Anjum Raza, Dr Ejaz, Sajid Rasheed, and Medical Advisor Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) Dr Humera Buzdar were also present.