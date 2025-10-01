Cultural Advisor assures full support to Rung School of Music & Arts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Honorary Advisor To Federal Minister of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, Usman Shah, paid a visit to the Rung School of Music and Arts on Wednesday.

During the visit, he met with Wajih Nizami, Founder of Rung School of Music and Arts, who gave him a detailed tour of the institution.

Nizami highlighted the significant efforts of the school in promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, particularly in the fields of classical music and performing arts.

He also requested the Ministry’s support in providing further platforms to showcase and expand these art forms both nationally and internationally.

In response, Usman Shah assured the Ministry’s full support in advancing this mission, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fostering Pakistan’s cultural traditions, classical music, and performing arts.

This initiative marks another important step towards strengthening cultural preservation and promoting the artistic identity of Pakistan.