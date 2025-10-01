Cultural Advisor Assures Full Support To Rung School Of Music & Arts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 09:04 PM
Honorary Advisor To Federal Minister of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, Usman Shah, paid a visit to the Rung School of Music and Arts on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Honorary Advisor To Federal Minister of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, Usman Shah, paid a visit to the Rung School of Music and Arts on Wednesday.
During the visit, he met with Wajih Nizami, Founder of Rung School of Music and Arts, who gave him a detailed tour of the institution.
Nizami highlighted the significant efforts of the school in promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, particularly in the fields of classical music and performing arts.
He also requested the Ministry’s support in providing further platforms to showcase and expand these art forms both nationally and internationally.
In response, Usman Shah assured the Ministry’s full support in advancing this mission, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fostering Pakistan’s cultural traditions, classical music, and performing arts.
This initiative marks another important step towards strengthening cultural preservation and promoting the artistic identity of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
Man kills brother, son in Rawat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families8 minutes ago
-
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms8 minutes ago
-
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi8 minutes ago
-
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations6 minutes ago
-
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for classical music, per ..6 minutes ago
-
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations6 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Burewala12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day12 minutes ago
-
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary15 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, son in Rawat12 minutes ago