Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day celebrates our civilization, traditions and colourful cultural heritage.

This day gives us an opportunity to connect with our past and introduce our younger generation to their identity.

Poetry, Punjabi songs, traditional clothing and Punjabi cuisine represent the beauty and hospitality of Punjab. We take pride in inheriting a culture that promotes love, brotherhood and tolerance.

These views were expressed by Murree Station Commander Brigadier Ahmed, at the closing ceremony of Punjab Culture Day events organized by Murree Arts Council.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Omar Awais participated as special guest and said such days not only create public joy and enthusiasm but also promote harmony and unity among different nationalities.

According to the details, the Arts Council Murree organized a painting competition among children where they depicted Punjab's cultural colours on canvas, while madrasa students expressed their devotion through Hamd and Naat recitations.

The event concluded with a poetry gathering presided over by renowned poet Rashid Abbasi, with Mirza Asif Baig and Professor Ashfaq Kaleem as guests of honour.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of literary figures, families and students from Murree.