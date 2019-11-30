Cultural centres vital for promotion of arts, culture: Shafqat Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday said that establishment of cultural centres were imperative for the promotion of arts and culture in the society.

He was addressing at a art exhibition at the National College of Arts here.

He said that such interesting exhibitions played pivotal role in grooming creative abilities of the students.

The federal minister praised the services of the passed out students of the NCA saying that they had not only served in the country but also proved themselves in abroad as well.

Later, talking to the media, Shafqat Mehmood said that the PTI government had passed through difficult time due to the economic crisis inherited from the previous regimes.

However, he said that the government had put the country on track to development and prosperity. He said that improvement in governance and economy of the country could be witnessed through measures taken by the government.

To a question, the minister said that appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner was an important matter and process of consultation was being initiated in this regard.

To another query about restoration of students unions, he said that the matter would be taken up in the cabinet meeting.