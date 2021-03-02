Cultural ceremonies at Baloch Culture Day enthralls audiences in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Baloch Ittehad Council Pakistan arranged different ceremonies to highlight Baloch culture and tradition in amicable way on occasion of Baloch Cultural Day, here at local marriage hall, on Tuesday.

Hundreds of the people from across the region joined the ceremony and appreciated the effort which aimed at highlighting particular culture and forge unity into people's ranks.

Chief of Baloch Ittehad Council Pakistan Hayat Khan Baloch while addressing the participants urged upon unity among Baloch people.

He stated that Baloch people love and regard armed forces for their supreme sacrifices in safe guarding the country. Baloch people are highly patriotic and they are ready to sacrifice for sweet homeland, said Hayat Khan Baloch.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qamar Zaman Qaisarani also spoke and stated that they would continue to cooperate for organizing such splendid ceremonies.

Chairman Baloch Ittehad Council Irfan Khan Rind also stressed the need to forge cohesion amongst different tribes of Baloch.

He stated that Baloch were standing with shoulder to shoulder by armed forces. We should also keep our traditions alive and celebrate these amicably, he remarked.

Baloch leaders Yousuf Khan Leghari, Ejaz Leghari, Javed Iqbal Anmber and others also addressed.

They also welcomed the participants, came from remote areas of the country. Baloch's traditional dance, poetry and some other events were admired by the participants.