Cultural Corner Gets Renovated

Published March 02, 2022

Cultural corner gets renovated

The Republic of Uzbekistan has renovated its existing cultural corner at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum here at Shakarparian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Republic of Uzbekistan has renovated its existing cultural corner at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum here at Shakarparian.

In this regard, a formal opening ceremony was held at Lok Virsa on March 2 said a press release issued here.

It was performed by H.E. Mr. Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan and Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture.

>