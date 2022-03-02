Cultural corner gets renovated

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Republic of Uzbekistan has renovated its existing cultural corner at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum here at Shakarparian.

In this regard, a formal opening ceremony was held at Lok Virsa on March 2 said a press release issued here.

It was performed by H.E. Mr. Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan and Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture.