Cultural Corner Inaugurated At Arts Council To Promote Culture, Preserve Heritage
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A cultural corner to preserve and promote heritage was inaugurated at DG Khan Arts Council, on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid while speaking at the inauguration ceremony stated that Punjab’s culture delivers a global message of peace and harmony. He appreciated the initiative of the Punjab Information and Culture Department for establishing cultural corners in arts councils, calling it a commendable effort. He emphasized the collective responsibility of protecting Punjabi culture and lauded the DG Khan Arts Council for showcasing the talents of artists and craftsmen under one roof.
The Deputy Commissioner also urged the promotion of local talent through social media and directed stakeholders to connect for business opportunities for the locally crafted products. He encouraged citizens to support artisans by purchasing handicrafts and paintings through the administration.
Highlighting the importance of documentation, Muhammad Usman Khalid directed the preparation of an authentic database of DG Khan’s artists, singers, and craftsmen, stating that public appreciation would help achieve cultural goals.
Director Arts Council, Naeemullah Tufail, informed the audience the DG Khan Arts Council serves as a major platform for promoting the work of artisans, craftsmen, and local artists.
He announced the initiation of regular classes in music, beautician training, and calligraphic arts at the council. He also revealed ongoing efforts to organize an international Seraiki conference and promote local skills through public-private partnerships.
Deputy Director Information, Muhammad Junaid Jatoi, emphasized that the establishment of cultural corners would foster local talent and contribute to preserving the region's historical heritage.
Following the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid visited the stalls displaying calligraphy, embroidered clothing, pottery, leather calligraphy, paintings, and sculptures at the Cultural Corner.
Prominent attendees included Assistant Commissioner Taimoor Usman, Naeemullah Tufail, Muhammad Junaid Jatoi, Professor Muhammad Sadiq, Mahboob Hussain Jhangvi, Fazal Karim, Khalid Rasool, Hafeezullah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Javed, Khalid Rauf, Malik Nawaz Bakhri, Muhammad Hakim, Munawar Ahmed, Malik Saleem, Farah Bashir, Sheikh Ismail, Abdul Khaliq, and Chaudhry Mahmood.
