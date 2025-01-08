Open Menu

Cultural Corner Up At Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Cultural corner up at arts council

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A cultural corner has been set up at Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad where products prepared by the artists from the division have been displayed.

A social figure Dr Jafar Hasan Mubarak with artists inaugurated the corner and took keen interest in the products.

Director Arts Council Muhammad Awais Abid, Assistant Director Asad Hayat and others were present on the occasion.

'Gota kinari' work of Ishrat Bibi, artwork of Lubna, handmade jewellery of Rimsha, candle work of Um-e-Kalsoom, wood work of Muhammad Ashraf and Minar-e-Pakistan model and other items were displayed at the corner.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab From

Recent Stories

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

27 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

57 minutes ago
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

58 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

1 hour ago
 PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan