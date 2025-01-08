Cultural corner up at arts council

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A cultural corner has been set up at Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad where products prepared by the artists from the division have been displayed.

A social figure Dr Jafar Hasan Mubarak with artists inaugurated the corner and took keen interest in the products.

Director Arts Council Muhammad Awais Abid, Assistant Director Asad Hayat and others were present on the occasion.

'Gota kinari' work of Ishrat Bibi, artwork of Lubna, handmade jewellery of Rimsha, candle work of Um-e-Kalsoom, wood work of Muhammad Ashraf and Minar-e-Pakistan model and other items were displayed at the corner.