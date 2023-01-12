UrduPoint.com

Cultural Counsellor Iran Calls On Secretary Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Cultural Counsellor Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ehsan Khazaei called on Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar here on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Secretary NH&CD Fareena Mazhar received the counsellor along with senior officials of the Division and the two sides discussed cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, as well as the latest developments regarding those relations, including cultural agreements between the two brotherly countries.

Cultural Counsellor Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented a report on different cultural activities.

They also discussed cooperation in organizing various cultural events in the attached departments of National Heritage and Culture.

They also discussed the cultural link passage established by the cultural consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

Secretary of National Heritage and Culture expressed her views saying that Pakistan wants to bolster cultural ties with Iran, including in the field of Arts, Literature, Heritage and Culture.

Ehsan Khazaei stressed the importance of promoting bilateral relations while Secretary Heritage endorsed her country's readiness to work on joint cultural programmes.

