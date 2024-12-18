Open Menu

Cultural Day Celebrated At Government Girls Degree College Tando Adam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Cultural day celebrated at Government Girls Degree College Tando Adam

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) In celebration of Sindh’s rich cultural heritage, a vibrant cultural event was organized at Government Girls Degree College Tando Adam under the supervision of Principal Professor Fatima Sindhu.

The event was graced by notable guests, including the Principal of Government Boys College Muhammad Mubeen Wassan, the Principal of Government Girls College Sanghar Shabeela Shaheen, Sindhu Ashiq Saand and others.

The students of the college actively participated by adorning traditional Sindhi attire and presenting impressive cultural and reformative tableaus.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Professor Fatima Sindhu, Professor Rabeel Yad Sheikh, Principal Muhammad Mubeen Wassan, Principal Shabeela Shaheen, and other guests appreciated the students’ performances, which highlighted their exceptional talent.

The guests emphasized the need to celebrate Sindhi culture while also preserving its natural resources, rivers, mountains, and other treasures.

They noted that Sindh’s cultural heritage is ancient and deserves to be celebrated by every Sindhi.

The students showcased their skills through mesmerizing performances of Sindhi folk songs, proving that there is no shortage of talent in the region.

The event featured a traditional Sindhi village setup and tableaus based on Sindhi weddings, which added to the cultural vibrancy. Performances on the songs of renowned Sindhi artists such as Allan Fakeer and Abida Parveen received overwhelming applause.

The program was attended by faculty members, including Professors Shahneela Joyo, Shahana Umrani, Nazia Ansari, Shakeela Baloch, Amna Khatoon, and Uzma Chachar, who contributed to the success of the event.

Such cultural events not only promote Sindhi traditions but also inspire the younger generation to preserve and celebrate their heritage on a global platform.

More Stories From Pakistan