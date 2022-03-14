Cultural Day celebrated at Women University

The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur here on Monday held a function on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest who inaugurated the one-day colorful cultural festival

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur here on Monday held a function on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest who inaugurated the one-day colorful cultural festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif said that Punjab was the land of love as its civilization spans thousands of years. She said that it was a very important step to highlight the culture of Punjab. Various traditional food stalls were also set up on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. Teachers and students dressed in cultural dresses and participated in the event.