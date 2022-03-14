UrduPoint.com

Cultural Day Celebrated At Women University

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Cultural Day celebrated at Women University

The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur here on Monday held a function on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest who inaugurated the one-day colorful cultural festival

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur here on Monday held a function on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest who inaugurated the one-day colorful cultural festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif said that Punjab was the land of love as its civilization spans thousands of years. She said that it was a very important step to highlight the culture of Punjab. Various traditional food stalls were also set up on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. Teachers and students dressed in cultural dresses and participated in the event.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Women Event Government Love

Recent Stories

Week-long 'Sports Week' commences at Asghar Mall C ..

Week-long 'Sports Week' commences at Asghar Mall College

3 minutes ago
 KP decides to introduce online system for procurem ..

KP decides to introduce online system for procurement, contracts

3 minutes ago
 KP to restore child protection units in 12 distric ..

KP to restore child protection units in 12 districts next month

3 minutes ago
 PMAS-AAUR inaugurates faculty garden

PMAS-AAUR inaugurates faculty garden

3 minutes ago
 Govt implements public welfare schemes as per part ..

Govt implements public welfare schemes as per party manifesto: Minister

11 minutes ago
 Arts council holds flamboyant activities on Cultur ..

Arts council holds flamboyant activities on Culture Day

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>