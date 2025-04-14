Cultural Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Cultural day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor across the district,here on Monday.
The central cultural rally,led by Deputy Commissioner(DC),Dr.Lubna Nazir was organized from the DC office to Ghosia Chowk.
According to a spokesperson,senior district officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) (Revenue),Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Iram Shahzadi,CEO District education Authority Israr-ul-Haq, and Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Ali participated in the rally wearing traditional Punjabi attire and turbans.
In addition to the rally,a series of traditional sports events such as Kabaddi,Tug of War, and rugby matches were organized,drawing large crowds and promoting regional games.
Speaking at the occasion,DC Dr. Lubna Nazir emphasized the importance of cultural identity,stating,“Nations thrive when they remain connected to their language and culture.
It was vital to instill love for our mother tongue,traditional dress and cultural heritage in the young generation.”She highlighted Punjab’s rich legacy rooted in the land of five rivers,known for its hospitality, peace and affection.
Cultural rallies were also held in all three tehsils of the district.
Schools across the district organized various cultural programs to mark the occasion,engaging students in the celebration of Punjab’s traditions.
