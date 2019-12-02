Cultural day observed in Northern Sindh

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Several social, political groups and civil society organized different activities to observe Sindhi Cultural Day on Sunday

Rallies, seminars, gatherings, folk dances and traditional songs and events were organized to highlight Sindhi Culture.

A large number of people including men, women and children wore new traditional dress with Ajrak on their shoulders and Sindhi Topi (cap) on their heads, thronged streets and roads of the cities celebrating Sindh Culture Day in Shikarpur and other areas of the Northern Sindh.

People from different walks of life were seen dancing on cultural songs.