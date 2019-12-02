UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cultural Day Observed In Northern Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:41 PM

Cultural day observed in Northern Sindh

Several social, political groups and civil society organized different activities to observe Sindhi Cultural Day on Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Several social, political groups and civil society organized different activities to observe Sindhi Cultural Day on Sunday.

Rallies, seminars, gatherings, folk dances and traditional songs and events were organized to highlight Sindhi Culture.

A large number of people including men, women and children wore new traditional dress with Ajrak on their shoulders and Sindhi Topi (cap) on their heads, thronged streets and roads of the cities celebrating Sindh Culture Day in Shikarpur and other areas of the Northern Sindh.

People from different walks of life were seen dancing on cultural songs.

Related Topics

Sindh Civil Society Shikarpur Topi Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

4 minutes ago

Shehzad, debutant Shafiq put Central Punjab in com ..

8 minutes ago

Farhat and Rehman put Balochistan into strong posi ..

12 minutes ago

Northern batsmen provide flying start against Khyb ..

17 minutes ago

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.