Cultural Day observed to promote agricultural awareness

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A colorful event was organized by the Agriculture Department of Gujrat in connection with Cultural Day, aimed at promoting awareness about agricultural development and preserving rural heritage.

Director of Agriculture of Gujrat, Dr. Irfanullah Warraich, was the chief guest on the occasion. A large number of farmers, agricultural experts, students, and local residents participated in the event. Activities included an exhibition showcasing agricultural heritage, awareness sessions, and traditional cultural displays.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Warraich said Punjab’s culture and agriculture are deeply connected, and Cultural Day offers an opportunity to reconnect with the province’s rural roots. He said the Punjab government is implementing farmer-friendly policies to strengthen the agriculture sector.

He added that modern agricultural technologies can help boost productivity and that such events are essential in raising awareness among the farming community.