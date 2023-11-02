Cultural Delight Awaits: Lok Mela in Islamabad opens its doors Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The heart of Islamabad is all set to pulsate with a vibrant tapestry of Pakistani culture as Lok Mela-2023 kicked off at Lok Virsa on Friday, depicting the rich cultural diversity of all provinces amid the highlight of unique artistry, music, cuisines and traditions of each region.

The Lok Mela is considered a celebration of the nation's rich cultural heritage as this 11-day (Nov 3 to 13) extravaganza promises to be a captivating journey through diverse traditions, crafts, music, and flavours that define Pakistan.

The festival, organized by the Cultural and Heritage Division at Lok Virsa Islamabad, is an annual event that also brings together artisans, performers, and culture enthusiasts from every corner of the country where visitors can expect a myriad of activities, from folk music and dance performances to traditional crafts and culinary delights.

The stalls and pavilions will represent all provinces as the Mela is a testament to Pakistan's commitment to preserving and celebrating its cultural diversity.

The festival, themed "Peace and Harmony through Cultural Diversity," will showcase the richness of Pakistan's cultural heritage through a variety of attractions, including provincial pavilions, shopping and food stalls, musical programs, arts and crafts demonstrations, and traditional skills.

In his comments on the cultural event, Minister for National Heritage & Culture, Jamal Shah said Lok Mela, will be a greater source of establishing national cohesion and promoting cultural diversity besides providing quality entertainment to the people.

He had said the rich culture and traditions of all four provinces in addition to the Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will be presented in the festival in a befitting manner while handicrafts, artwork, leather work will be a great source of attention for the visitors.

To enthral the audience, Jamal Shah said the Lok music of all provinces will be presented. He said food stalls will offer a variety of rational foods from all parts of the country to the people.

Terming such festivals as instrumental in projecting the talent of budding artists, the Minister urged to revive the cultural and traditional festivals in all parts of the country.

Expressing sorrow over the massacre of innocent Palestinians by Israel, Jamal Shah announced all the events of the festival will be held in the expression of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The Minister further said a specific stall will be reserved for the collection of funds for Palestine and the Ministry is in contact with the embassy of Palestine in this regard.

Jamal Shah said a conference has also been convened of language experts of the country to convert the rhymes, Lok poems songs and literature into attractive videos, animations and illustrated books.

The Minister said infrastructure including theaters will be revamped with the coordination of the Capital Development Authority and the Ministry of Interior to provide quality entertainment to the people.

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of performers, including Sufi and folk artist Areeb Azhar, as well as musicians from all over Pakistan, playing traditional and fusion music on various instruments including the suroz, a traditional Balochi musical instrument.

The visitors to the festival will also have the opportunity to experience traditional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tea, shop for unique handicrafts and souvenirs, and learn about traditional crafts such as pottery and stone carving.

One of the highlights of the festival would be Sajji Stall. The Sajji is a traditional Balochi dish and prepared with grilled meat.

This year's Lok Mela will also revive two long-lasting elements of the festival, Folk Theatre and Putli Tamasha. Folk Theatre is a traditional form of Pakistani theatre that features live music, dance, and storytelling. Putli Tamasha is a type of puppet show that is popular in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a senior official at Lok Virsa said, "As we embark on this journey, we invite the public to immerse themselves in the captivating stories, vibrant colours, and melodious tunes that make Pakistan truly extraordinary.