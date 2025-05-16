Cultural Dialogue A Step Towards Achieving Peaceful World: Aleem Khan
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has participated in the Kazan Forum organized under the auspices of the Russian Federation in the capital of Tatarstan.
On the opening day, while addressing the session on Cultural Dialogue, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that Pakistan possesses a rich historical and social heritage, said a press release issued here on Friday.
He welcomed cultural exchanges with Russia and Central Asian States, terming such initiatives a positive and promising step towards achieving a peaceful world and paving the way for harmony.
Aleem Khan underscored the importance of preserving multifaceted cultural heritage and stressed that through mutual dialogue and understanding, the world can become more peaceful, diverse and harmonious. He appreciated the organization of the "Russia-Islamic World Kazan Forum 2025" and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to playing an active role in the region, particularly in the Communications Sector, to enhance trade and strengthen the national economy.
Additionally, during the Forum’s Opening Session, Aleem Khan held meeting with Sultan Ahmed Bin Suleman, Chairman of Dubai International Ports. The two dignitaries discussed matters related to shipping and cargo logistics between Pakistan and Dubai Ports. The Chairman expressed strong interest in expanding bilateral trade relations and deliberated on various potential projects.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted Pakistan’s keen interest in "North to South" land connectivity and noted that the country is modernizing its communications infrastructure, following the models of Dubai and other developed nations. He mentioned that in the first phase, the use of M-Tag has been made mandatory for toll collection on Motorways and Highways.
Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Suleman also expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s M6, M9, and N-25 Highways and assured full cooperation from Dubai Ports International. Both sides discussed the broader agenda of the Kazan Forum and expressed their commitment to enhancing future cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.
