ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia embarked on an official visit to Pakistan, responding to the invitation extended by then President General Zia-ul-Haq on Tuesday, December 1, 1981.

The royal visit, spanning several days, proved to be a pivotal moment in strengthening the ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, said Saudi Press Attaché Dr Naif Al-Otaibi, who also shared the invitation letter extended by Pakistan’s government on his social media account ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

During his stay, he informed that Prince Sultan traversed the diverse landscapes of Pakistan, engaging in a series of diplomatic meetings and cultural exchanges.

He said the visit underscored the mutual commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations, with both nations exploring avenues for collaboration in various sectors.

Dr Naif said Prince Sultan's itinerary included visits to major Pakistani cities, where he interacted with local leaders, dignitaries, and the general populace in a bid to deepen understanding and cooperation between the two nations, spanning areas such as trade, defence, and cultural exchanges.

He said one of the highlights of the visit was the warm reception Prince Sultan received from the Pakistani people, expressing a shared sense of brotherhood and historical connections.

He said the visit also facilitated discussions on regional stability and cooperation in addressing common challenges.

Dr Naif said the diplomatic discussions during Prince Sultan's stay emphasized the need for joint efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region. He said both sides acknowledged the significance of collaborative initiatives to address geopolitical issues and contribute to the overall well-being of the Muslim world.

As Prince Sultan's visit came to an end, he said both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan expressed optimism about the future of their relations, envisioning a strengthened partnership that ultimately contributed to the prosperity and security of the region. He said the visit left an indelible mark on the diplomatic history of the two nations, marking a milestone in their enduring friendship.

Concluding his remarks, Dr Naif said the visit not only served as a testament to the strong bonds between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan but also set the stage for future collaborations, laying the foundation for a strategic alliance that will shape the geopolitical landscape of the region in the years to come.