Cultural event organized at GES Himmat Ali Shah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Cultural event keep younger generations connected with their ancestral culture and traditions in the age of global connectivity and international culture, said Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad, Shafiq Hussain Memon.

Addressing a program with regard to celebration of Sindh Cultural Day at Government Girls Elementary School, Himmat Ali Shah on Thursday, he urged to impart awareness of culture to children. Addressing the occasion, Deputy Director Social Welfare Abdul Rehman Khaskhali, Mohammad Saleh Baloo, Education Specialist Ameer Bakhsh Bhatti, Headmistress of the school Shahnaz and other speakers said that all of us must play collective role and contribute together to highlight the culture.

Youths must work hard to achieve modern education in order to compete with the world, get higher education and serve country and nation, they emphasized adding that the land of Sindh is fertile and the children here are talented.

They said that tableau presented in today's program reflects their awareness. On this occasion the school children presented different tableaus with regard to cultural day.