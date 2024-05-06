Open Menu

Cultural Events Hallmark Of A Nation, Director RAC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Arts and cultural events as a source of wholesome entertainment are the hallmark of any nation and region. Nations who forget their identity are doomed to destruction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Arts and cultural events as a source of wholesome entertainment are the hallmark of any nation and region. Nations who forget their identity are doomed to destruction.

This was said by newly appointed Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain, who assumed his office here on Monday.

He said that Punjab was a land of beautiful cultural colors, the changing nights here share love. Appreciating the performance of RAC team in promoting cultural activities he said RAC had been cultivating literature and culture for decades.

I will devote all my energies to promote art and culture in Potohar, he reiterated adding that it was his mission and responsibility to serve culture and literature.

Earlier on reaching the office, Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman welcomed him. In a meeting, the determination to protect our civilization and cultural heritage was reiterated. The future plan of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi was also discussed in the meeting.

Previously Sajjad Hussain was serving as Director Punjab Arts Council in Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur All Share Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

12 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

19 minutes ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

20 minutes ago
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

40 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

39 minutes ago
 PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

40 minutes ago
 S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city ..

S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall

39 minutes ago
 Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national ..

Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..

39 minutes ago
 Seminar organized to mark World IP Day

Seminar organized to mark World IP Day

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan