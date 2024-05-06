Cultural Events Hallmark Of A Nation, Director RAC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 11:46 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Arts and cultural events as a source of wholesome entertainment are the hallmark of any nation and region. Nations who forget their identity are doomed to destruction.
This was said by newly appointed Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain, who assumed his office here on Monday.
He said that Punjab was a land of beautiful cultural colors, the changing nights here share love. Appreciating the performance of RAC team in promoting cultural activities he said RAC had been cultivating literature and culture for decades.
I will devote all my energies to promote art and culture in Potohar, he reiterated adding that it was his mission and responsibility to serve culture and literature.
Earlier on reaching the office, Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman welcomed him. In a meeting, the determination to protect our civilization and cultural heritage was reiterated. The future plan of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi was also discussed in the meeting.
Previously Sajjad Hussain was serving as Director Punjab Arts Council in Bahawalpur.
