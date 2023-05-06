UrduPoint.com

Cultural Fair Organized At Gandhara Art Village Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :UNESCO Islamabad is organizing a series of events and cultural activities around various heritage sites in Punjab, under the World-Bank-funded Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project.

A cultural fair was organized at the Gandhara Art Village, Taxila engaging local schools.

The event featured a quiz competition on heritage education, a presentation of Sufiana kalam, and tableaus based on Pakistani folk tales, folk songs, and traditional games of Punjab, portraying the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Colourful stalls were put up, showcasing the crafts, artwork and models prepared by students of the local heritage sites and local handicrafts and a variety of food stalls of traditional foods in Punjab.

Teachers, students, parents, and local community members participated in the festive event.

The event was followed by an advocacy meeting of UNESCO and officials from relevant government department representatives, teachers and heads of schools to discuss how heritage education could be incorporated in regular lessons and promoted through different activities in schools in Punjab.

