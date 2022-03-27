Cultural Festival in Parachinar, band plays melodies, poets receive much praises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Kurram district administration, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, organized a cultural festival in Parachinar on Sunday with the aim of involving the tribal people in recreational activities.

On this occasion, the 72-Baloch Band warmed the audience by playing melodious melodies on which the youth performed the traditional dance "Atnar".

Renowned Pashto poet Abasin Yousafzai in his speech said that we are living in the most beautiful part of the region and it is our responsibility to work together for the development of this region.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Wisal Khan in his address said that the area people have rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace in the area.

He said that holding of the cultural festival was to encourage youth for taking part in healthy activities. He said the participation of a large number of elders and youth in the festival was a proof that we are all one and want peace in our region." The school children presented tableau and sang national songs during the Cultural festival. The large number of youth and elders of the area were attended the festival and lauded the efforts of Pak-Army and district administration for providing grate entertainment where people shown their enthusiasm.