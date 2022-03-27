UrduPoint.com

Cultural Festival In Parachinar, Band Plays Melodies, Poets Receive Much Praises

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Cultural Festival in Parachinar, band plays melodies, poets receive much praises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Kurram district administration, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, organized a cultural festival in Parachinar on Sunday with the aim of involving the tribal people in recreational activities.

On this occasion, the 72-Baloch Band warmed the audience by playing melodious melodies on which the youth performed the traditional dance "Atnar".

Renowned Pashto poet Abasin Yousafzai in his speech said that we are living in the most beautiful part of the region and it is our responsibility to work together for the development of this region.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Wisal Khan in his address said that the area people have rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace in the area.

He said that holding of the cultural festival was to encourage youth for taking part in healthy activities. He said the participation of a large number of elders and youth in the festival was a proof that we are all one and want peace in our region." The school children presented tableau and sang national songs during the Cultural festival. The large number of youth and elders of the area were attended the festival and lauded the efforts of Pak-Army and district administration for providing grate entertainment where people shown their enthusiasm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Parachinar Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

18 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

18 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>