Cultural festival organized at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Sagri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A cultural festival was organized here at government girls higher secondary school sagri in which tableaus based on Sufi poetry and Pakistani folk tales were presented.

The program was organized by Punjab Tourism in collaboration with Economic Growth Project and UNESCO. The festival featured female students who performed folk songs and participated in traditional sports.

More than 400 students, parents and their teachers also participated in the cultural festival. A quiz competition on the rich heritage of Pakistan was also organized in which the female students fully took part and also received prizes.

There were colorful stalls displaying artwork and models, made of local historical sites, as well as local handicrafts. Apart from this, there were various stalls of traditional Punjabi food.

The festival concluded with a discussion session in which students, teachers and several heads of educational institutions discussed how heritage education could be promoted in schools of Punjab.