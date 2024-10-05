Cultural Festival To Be Held In Khanewal
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) A two-day cultural festival would be held in Khanewal from October 12 to 13.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari chaired a meeting to finalise the festival arrangements. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abdul Sattar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Director (DD) Development Shahid Rehman, and Principal KPS Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana and others.
The festival, set to take place at Khanewal Public school, College and University, will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Punjab and the local traditions of the region.
The culture of Punjab province and local culture would be promoted in the festival. A diverse range of stalls will be set up, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience, alongside colorful programs that will highlight the essence of Punjab.
In addition to entertainment, the festival will offer an affordable entry fee of just Rs. 100 for adults and Rs. 20 for students, making it accessible to everyone. The deputy commissioner directed all government departments and officials to utilise all efforts to make the cultural festival successful.
