Cultural festival to be held on 18th

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A cultural festival under the aegis of the Chenab Club, Faisalabad, will be held here on March 18.

A lot of colourful programmes, including food stalls and dress competitions, will be the part of the event.

The prizes would also be awarded to positions holders, this was said by Honorary Secretary of the Chenab Club Faisalabad Mehr Abdul Rauf here on Thursday.

He said dress competitions would be held in different categories for girls, boys, womenand men.