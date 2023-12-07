Cultural festival to be held on Dec 25; Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that a cultural festival will be held in Rawalpindi from December 25 to 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said that a cultural festival will be held in Rawalpindi from December 25 to 31.

Presiding over the maiden meeting of the board of Management of Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi, he said that the PAC Board of Management had been formed for the promotion of art and culture in the Potohar region.

The Commissioner said that new initiatives would be taken for the promotion of art with the help of experts in various fields.

Liaqat said that in addition to the artists and the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, officers of the Parks and Horticulture Agency, Department of education and Public Relations Department had been included in the Board of Management.

“Rawalpindi Arts Council and PHA will organize a festival based on cultural activities in which the citizens will be provided with plenty of entertainment for the whole week.”

He said that drama, mushaira, music, flower displays and cultural stalls would also be organized in the festival, adding all the activities would be organized in such a way that a large number of citizens could participate.

The Commissioner added that PHA and PAC Rawalpindi can organize cultural activities in the city throughout the year with joint efforts and all institutions should play their role in promoting these activities according to their scope.

He said that funds would also be provided for organizing cultural activities in which the local business community would be involved with the help of the Chamber and sponsors would also be provided for the programs.

On the occasion, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Saqib Rafiq said that for the promotion of cultural activities new talent would be brought forward and encouraged. Saqib who was recently appointed Head of Board of Management of PAC Rawalpindi said that there was a need to organize cultural activities in the historical buildings of Rawalpindi Division.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and officials of other departments were also present in the meeting.