Cultural Festivities Mark First Day of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s 773rd Urs

The 773rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar commenced with vibrant cultural events at the Sehwan Library, organized under the supervision of the Director General of the Sindh Culture Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The 773rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar commenced with vibrant cultural events at the Sehwan library, organized under the supervision of the Director General of the Sindh Culture Department.

The festivities featured folk music, a traditional Sughar Kachehri, an exhibition of handicrafts and book stalls.

According to a handout issued on Monday, during the sughar kachehri, renowned Sindhi folk poets including Ajab Gul Bhatti, Abdul Ghani Jalbani, Abdul Rasheed Mari, Rajab Solangi, Manzoor Seelro, Mir Channa, Idrees Jamali, Ghulam Muhammad Sanjrani and Munir Qambrani captivated the audience with their performances

Sughar poetry is a significant genre of Sindhi folk literature, serving as a medium to preserve cultural and literary heritage.

Passed down through generations, this form of poetry reflects the wisdom and philosophy of Sindhi society while highlighting social realities and issues in an accessible language.

A lively folk music session was also held alongside the Kachehri, where Sindhi folk artists performed their art and received enthusiastic applause.

In addition, stalls were also set up for the sale of rare Sindhi handicrafts, reflecting not only Sindh’s history and cultural identity but also the skill and creativity of today's artisans. The history of Sindhi handicrafts is deeply connected to the civilization of Mohenjo-daro, where designs of wooden, clay and metal artifacts have been discovered.

The exhibition featured Ajrak, clay pottery, embroidery, various types of Rilli (patchwork quilts) and other handcrafted items, showcasing Sindh’s rich artistic heritage.

To promote a reading culture, the culture department also arranged book stalls featuring works by renowned authors on various subjects. Deputy Director of the culture department Saleem Solangi stated that the program will continue throughout the three-day Urs celebrations.