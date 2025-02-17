Open Menu

Cultural Festivities Mark First Day Of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s 773rd Urs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Cultural Festivities Mark First Day of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s 773rd Urs

The 773rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar commenced with vibrant cultural events at the Sehwan Library, organized under the supervision of the Director General of the Sindh Culture Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The 773rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar commenced with vibrant cultural events at the Sehwan library, organized under the supervision of the Director General of the Sindh Culture Department.

The festivities featured folk music, a traditional Sughar Kachehri, an exhibition of handicrafts and book stalls.

According to a handout issued on Monday, during the sughar kachehri, renowned Sindhi folk poets including Ajab Gul Bhatti, Abdul Ghani Jalbani, Abdul Rasheed Mari, Rajab Solangi, Manzoor Seelro, Mir Channa, Idrees Jamali, Ghulam Muhammad Sanjrani and Munir Qambrani captivated the audience with their performances

Sughar poetry is a significant genre of Sindhi folk literature, serving as a medium to preserve cultural and literary heritage.

Passed down through generations, this form of poetry reflects the wisdom and philosophy of Sindhi society while highlighting social realities and issues in an accessible language.

A lively folk music session was also held alongside the Kachehri, where Sindhi folk artists performed their art and received enthusiastic applause.

In addition, stalls were also set up for the sale of rare Sindhi handicrafts, reflecting not only Sindh’s history and cultural identity but also the skill and creativity of today's artisans. The history of Sindhi handicrafts is deeply connected to the civilization of Mohenjo-daro, where designs of wooden, clay and metal artifacts have been discovered.

The exhibition featured Ajrak, clay pottery, embroidery, various types of Rilli (patchwork quilts) and other handcrafted items, showcasing Sindh’s rich artistic heritage.

To promote a reading culture, the culture department also arranged book stalls featuring works by renowned authors on various subjects. Deputy Director of the culture department Saleem Solangi stated that the program will continue throughout the three-day Urs celebrations.

Recent Stories

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

11 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB d ..

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

5 minutes ago
 Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

26 minutes ago
 Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

26 minutes ago
 FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears ..

FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef

13 minutes ago
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

21 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

21 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautific ..

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan