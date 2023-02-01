UrduPoint.com

'Cultural, Folk Night' Enthralls Audience

February 01, 2023

'Mausikaar', a music organisation for the preservation of traditional music and welfare of the artists of Pakistan, arranged a Cultural and Folk Night here on Wednesday to entertain the fun lovers of the twin cities

The event showcased cultural and sufi dances by a dance group that presented folk dances of all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan and concluded on Dhamaal, instrumental performances, including Rubab and Flute represented all provinces of Pakistan.

Students from Quaid e Azam University presented the folk culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The event was an effort to engage the young generation in healthy activities and give a boost to their talent through a platform to bring positivity in them," said the organizers.

Mausikaar was established in 2007 for the preservation and promotion of the traditional music of Pakistan and the welfare of the artists.

Mausikaar organizes concerts with well-known artists as well as relatively unknown artists to promote them. Mausikaar includes helping the artists and bringing them to the attention of the media.

Dr Seema Khan, President Mausikaar told APP that the event was about promoting the folk heritage of Pakistan through music and showing its cultural diversity.

This is to promote the true image of Pakistan. It's vibrant colours through music and regional dance. Mausikaar is a group of music lovers that got together about 15 years ago to promote the traditional music of Pakistan ranging from classical to Ghazals including folk and sufi music.

