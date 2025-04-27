Cultural Fusion 2025 Celebrated At GAUS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) hosted the two-day 'Cultural Fusion 2025' featuring cultural stalls, dress displays, musical performances, and skits.
The event was inaugurated by Chairman BoG Mohammad islam along with Executive Director Chaudhry Maqsood, Senior Director Dr.
Tanveer Islam, Managing Director Yasir Islam, Senior Director Dr. Jehanzaib Islam, the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, Directors, faculty, and students.
Dr. Mushtaq, Head of food Science, served as chief organiser.
Cultures from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, GB, Balochistan, Kashmir, Arabia, and Turkiye were showcased.
