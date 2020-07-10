UrduPoint.com
Cultural Heritage Asset For Country: Asad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Cultural heritage asset for country: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that democratic values could only take roots in the society with the strengthening of the local bodies institutions.

He said that provision of basic needs and access to speedy justice can only be provided by local bodies.

He said, "the majority of the country's population consisted of rural population. Therefore, it is essential to focus on development in rural areas. " He expressed these views during meeting with Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local and Rural Development.

The Speaker said that the transfer of power to the lowest strata of governance had been the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and this government was fully committed to make local bodies more effective for the welfare of the masses.

He appreciated the performance of local bodies department during the previous government era. He also applauded the KPK government's efforts to counter the COVID-19 epidemic.

He stressed on the need for inter-provincial coordination to protect the masses from this pandemic.

He also emphasized on protection of the cultural heritage of the province.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM KPK on local bodies and rural development appreciated and praised the Speaker's efforts to administer the affairs of the Parliament in unbiased manner.

He also remarked that KPK government was taking initiative to hold elections for local bodies at the earliest.

The Special Assistant also apprised the Speaker about the initiatives taken for beautification of Peshawar city.

