Cultural heritage of Punjab main attraction at Lok Mela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab pavilion set by Punjab Arts Council was dominating in Lok Mela due to unique cultural heritage started from November 6th in Lok Virsa.

More than 60 master artisans including bone work, lacquer art , Multani blue tiles, tie and dye, block printing, wood carving, darree weaving, khaddar weaving, basketry, pottery, embroidery, camel bone carving, shoe (khussa), needle work etc. in Lok Virsa were giving an ideal opportunity people to experience the cultural diversity of the country.

The Punjab pavilion, presenting indigenous folk culture, arts, crafts, traditional cuisine, folk music and folk entertainment, remains the centre of attraction for the visitors.

Punjab Council of the Arts has fabricated Punjab pavilion containing main gate of Lahore Fort, Havelli of Punjab, decorated with stalls and stage for singers.

The Council would also present Lok Music Night at 8th November 2020, where famous folk singers of the province will perform.