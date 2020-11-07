UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cultural Heritage Of Punjab Main Attraction At Lok Mela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Cultural heritage of Punjab main attraction at Lok Mela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab pavilion set by Punjab Arts Council was dominating in Lok Mela due to unique cultural heritage started from November 6th in Lok Virsa.

More than 60 master artisans including bone work, lacquer art , Multani blue tiles, tie and dye, block printing, wood carving, darree weaving, khaddar weaving, basketry, pottery, embroidery, camel bone carving, shoe (khussa), needle work etc. in Lok Virsa were giving an ideal opportunity people to experience the cultural diversity of the country.

The Punjab pavilion, presenting indigenous folk culture, arts, crafts, traditional cuisine, folk music and folk entertainment, remains the centre of attraction for the visitors.

Punjab Council of the Arts has fabricated Punjab pavilion containing main gate of Lahore Fort, Havelli of Punjab, decorated with stalls and stage for singers.

The Council would also present Lok Music Night at 8th November 2020, where famous folk singers of the province will perform.

Related Topics

Lahore Music Punjab November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza stuns millions of her fans by new pose ..

10 minutes ago

‘Automation to drive future remote oil &amp; gas ..

29 minutes ago

4th Martial Arts Sports Festival-2020 held

31 minutes ago

Rs 100 prize bonds draw on Nov 16

25 minutes ago

ICCI calls for abolishing TOU Metering to provide ..

31 minutes ago

Oil Production in Libya Exceeds 1 Million Barrels ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.