Cultural journalists visit Alhamra to felicitate newly appointed ED

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The members of Cultural Journalist Foundation of Pakistan (CJFP) Friday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) to congratulate newly-appointed Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director (ED) Ms Saman Rai and presented her flowers at the Alhamra Art Centre.

According to a spokesperson, the LAC executive director told the visiting journalists that in the current situation, Alhamra had framed online promotion of art and culture. She said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LAC was bringing all fields related to art online so that the service of art and culture could be continued from home.

"We are proud of our heritage; its protection and promotion is our shared responsibility," Ms Rai added.

She said that LAC appreciated the positive role of CJFP and other journalistic and cultural organisations in beautifying social life and the LAC hoped that their cooperation with would continue in future as well.

CJFP delegation appreciated the hard work of Alhamra Arts Council to promote art and artists.