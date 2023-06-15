Cultural landmarks' management to be given to WCLA: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The meeting held under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office decided in principle on Thursday to hand over the management of historic and cultural landmarks of the province to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

Recognising the mesmerizing allure and profound historical significance of Punjab's cultural heritage, the chief minister emphasised the imperative of restoring these architectural gems to their original magnificence. He ordered to expeditiously remove encroachments surrounding historical buildings in Lahore, Gujranwala, and other cities.

The meeting unanimously resolved to clean up the vicinity of historical buildings and undertake cultural embellishments in the surrounding areas.

The CM entrusted the task of restoring historical structures to their pristine glory to the WCLA.

The WCLA director-general gave a briefing on the ongoing restoration efforts pertaining to historical buildings and mansions. Notably, deliberations ensued regarding the refurbishment of specific landmarks, including the Samadhi in Shehranwala Garden, the iconic Ram Pyari Mahal in Gujrat, and the historic mansion in Gujranwala.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir, secretary C&W, secretary information, and others attended the meeting. The chief secretary, commissioner Gujranwala, deputy commissioners of Gujrat and Gujranwala, and chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property board participated via video-link.