Cultural Minister Shah announced cultral festival will be held for 2 days in Larkana.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sindh Minister of Tourism & Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has announced that to provide the people of Sindh with good and affordable entertainment, a cultural festival will be held at the Police Training Center in Larkana from February 15 to 16, 2025. This festival is being organized by the Department of Culture.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Larkana on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, Member of Provincial Assembly Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhur, Chairman Darri Town Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi and officials from various departments.

Shah further stated that cultural festivals were previously held in Sindh, but the tradition had been discontinued for some time. Now, efforts are being made to revive these festivals, and a committee will be formed to ensure better organization and continuation of this tradition. He also mentioned that this festival will see participation from across the country, especially from Punjab, including Sahibzada Sultan and that cultural events will be organized in every district to promote Sindh's culture.

He added that the purpose of his visit is to promote their culture, and all necessary resources will be provided to achieve this goal. During the meeting, the Provincial Minister instructed the DC of Larkana to repair the damaged roads to ensure smooth travel for the public, especially as international delegations are expected to attend the festival.

The Provincial Minister stated that Larkana is the city of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and they will make every effort to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He emphasized that Sindh is the land of Sufis with a rich history. This festival is being organized under the guidance of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to provide affordable and quality entertainment to the public and to showcase the historical and cultural sites to visiting delegations.

On this occasion, MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, suggested forming a committee to ensure the success of the festival and to provide the best possible recreational facilities to the public.