Cultural night titled "Flavors of the UAE" celebrates at ACP

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is currently celebrating the 38-day “World Culture Festival Karachi,” and on its 29th day a captivating event titled "Flavors of the UAE" was held at the Jaun Elia Lawn on Thursday night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is currently celebrating the 38-day “World Culture Festival Karachi,” and on its 29th day a captivating event titled "Flavors of the UAE" was held at the Jaun Elia Lawn on Thursday night.

This evening showcased the rich culture of the United Arab Emirates and was graced by the presence of UAE Consul General in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, along with Sindh’s Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with members of the UAE Consulate.

The venue featured an Arabic cultural tent, where attendees could indulge in a variety of Arabic delicious dishes, including kahwa, date tea, sago, luqaimat, khabisa, balaleet, makhi, jabab, and other culinary delights.

A rare white falcon drew the crowd's attention, while a traditional sword dance performance added to the festive atmosphere, with attendees enjoying the lively Arabic music.

Speaking on this occasion, UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi expressed gratitude towards Ahmed Shah and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for providing a platform to showcase Arab culture in Karachi.

He highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people, noting his deep connection with Sindh’s culture and people.

He also announced plans for a festival in the UAE to promote Sindhi culture in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Sindh Culture Department.

Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, stated that I am grateful to the UAE Consul General for their support. It is a matter of pride for us to have the UAE participating in this festival. We have gathered artists from Sindh, Pakistan, and around the world for this festival. Each day, this festival is leaving a positive soft image globally.

On one hand, we face the challenge of terrorism, while on the other; the land of Sindh is conveying a beautiful and positive message.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Said Pakistan and the UAE share brotherly relations, and today, such programs strengthen cultural ties, and our friendship will go a long way.