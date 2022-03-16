Cultural organizations arranges various activities to mark Pakistan Day

Cultural organizations including the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Pakistan Academy of Letters, National Book Foundation, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) were all set to hold various events and activities in connection with Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Cultural organizations including the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Pakistan academy of Letters, National Book Foundation, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) were all set to hold various events and activities in connection with Pakistan Day.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said,"Exhibitions, cultural show, patriotic songs competitions, Tableaus, skits, and folk dances will be presented as a part of the cultural show at PNCA".

Colorful puppets will portray the history of Pakistan Day in the form of stories to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, said a PNCA official.

Lok Virsa would organize Patriotic songs performance on Pakistan Day special cake cutting ceremony will take place at the premises.

While private art galleries, educational institutions, and performing art institutions will also arrange a variety of programs to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

From grand cultural shows to art, speech, and songs competition, the programs will focus on serving informative entertainment to people through a visual narration of historical moments and the struggle of freedom fighters, said an official of Lok Virsa Raza Saeed.