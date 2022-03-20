UrduPoint.com

Cultural Organizations Arranges Various Activities To Mark Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Cultural organizations arranges various activities to mark Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Cultural organizations including the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Pakistan academy of Letters, National Book Foundation, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) were all set to hold various events and activities in connection with Pakistan Day.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said,"Exhibitions, cultural show, patriotic songs competitions, Tableaus, skits, and folk dances will be presented as a part of the cultural show at PNCA".

Colorful puppets will portray the history of Pakistan Day in the form of stories to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, said a PNCA official.

Lok Virsa would organize Patriotic songs performance on Pakistan Day special cake cutting ceremony will take place at the premises.

While private art galleries, educational institutions, and performing art institutions will also arrange a variety of programs to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

From grand cultural shows to art, speech, and songs competition, the programs will focus on serving informative entertainment to people through a visual narration of historical moments and the struggle of freedom fighters, said an official of Lok Virsa Raza Saeed.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Day All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

12 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>