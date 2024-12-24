Open Menu

Cultural Organizations Gear Up To Mark Quaid Day With Series Of Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Cultural organizations gear up to mark Quaid Day with series of activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Cultural organizations in Islamabad are gearing up to hold a variety of engaging activities to mark the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday to pay tribute to the founder of the nation for his struggle and determination for acquiring a separate homeland.

The day will see a mix of creative competitions and cultural showcases, aimed at inspiring patriotism and reflecting on the values of unity, faith, and discipline that Muhammad Ali Jinnah championed.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to organize an on-the-spot painting and drawing competition to provide a platform for young artists to pay homage to Jinnah through art.

The competition is divided into two categories according to which the children aged 7 to 13 years will create artwork based on the theme "Quaid ka Pakistan," while participants aged 14 to 19 years will focus on the theme "Unity, Faith, Discipline."

The participants are required to bring their own materials, and the event aims to foster creativity and a sense of national pride among the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Lok Virsa, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, will host a full-day celebration at the Heritage Museum in Shakarparian.

The program will feature an artisans-at-work exhibition, showcasing traditional craftsmanship from across the country.

A cake-cutting ceremony, to be held, will serve as a symbolic tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, followed by a patriotic Milli Naghmas show, celebrating his legacy through song.

Throughout the day, visitors can also watch documentaries on Jinnah’s life and vision, offering deeper insights into his leadership and the founding of Pakistan.

These events promise to be vibrant and meaningful commemorations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s enduring legacy.

Both PNCA and Lok Virsa aim to engage citizens, particularly the youth, to reflect on Jinnah’s contributions and reaffirm their commitment to build a united and prosperous Pakistan. The families and individuals are encouraged to attend and participate in the celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

7 minutes ago
 MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

13 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

13 minutes ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

13 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

22 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

28 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

43 minutes ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

43 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan