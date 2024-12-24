Cultural organizations gear up to mark Quaid Day with series of activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Cultural organizations in Islamabad are gearing up to hold a variety of engaging activities to mark the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday to pay tribute to the founder of the nation for his struggle and determination for acquiring a separate homeland.

The day will see a mix of creative competitions and cultural showcases, aimed at inspiring patriotism and reflecting on the values of unity, faith, and discipline that Muhammad Ali Jinnah championed.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to organize an on-the-spot painting and drawing competition to provide a platform for young artists to pay homage to Jinnah through art.

The competition is divided into two categories according to which the children aged 7 to 13 years will create artwork based on the theme "Quaid ka Pakistan," while participants aged 14 to 19 years will focus on the theme "Unity, Faith, Discipline."

The participants are required to bring their own materials, and the event aims to foster creativity and a sense of national pride among the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Lok Virsa, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, will host a full-day celebration at the Heritage Museum in Shakarparian.

The program will feature an artisans-at-work exhibition, showcasing traditional craftsmanship from across the country.

A cake-cutting ceremony, to be held, will serve as a symbolic tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, followed by a patriotic Milli Naghmas show, celebrating his legacy through song.

Throughout the day, visitors can also watch documentaries on Jinnah’s life and vision, offering deeper insights into his leadership and the founding of Pakistan.

These events promise to be vibrant and meaningful commemorations of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s enduring legacy.

Both PNCA and Lok Virsa aim to engage citizens, particularly the youth, to reflect on Jinnah’s contributions and reaffirm their commitment to build a united and prosperous Pakistan. The families and individuals are encouraged to attend and participate in the celebrations.