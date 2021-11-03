UrduPoint.com

Cultural Pavilion At Lok Virsa Source Of Attraction For Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:20 PM

Cultural pavilion at Lok Virsa source of attraction for visitors

Lok Virsa has become the center of attraction as pavilions established at the annual Lok Mela have set a galaxy of cultural diversity depicting heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa has become the center of attraction as pavilions established at the annual Lok Mela have set a galaxy of cultural diversity depicting heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, special pavilions from all provinces showed the beautiful culture of their regions through, music, food cuisines, embroidery and dresses.

Folk artists, musicians, craftsmen, and dance groups were presenting their outstanding performances throughout the day, he added.

"All provinces have been allocated separate pavilions to showcase their indigenous folk culture in a creative and interactive manner," he added.

Talha said that this festival provided an opportunity to the diplomatic community and residents of the twin cities to have cultural entertainment and buy handcrafts at reasonable prices.

Every pavilion was truly a window to the unique cultural heritage of each province and region, and Punjab's pavilion at the festival was of particular interest to many people, said artisan Muhammad Riaz.

The crafts on display at the Punjab pavilion including lacquer art, Multani blue tiles, tie and dye, block printing, wood carving, darree (carpet and mats), metal work, camel bone carving, 'khussa' were attracting a larger number of women, Riaz added.

Another artisan Faraz Niaz from Punjab pavilion is an expert at using natural dyes and the ancient art of wooden block making that centered in the lower Indus valley.

For printing, a printer dips a block in natural vegetable and mineral dyes and presses the design onto the fabric to engrave eye-catching patterns, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Punjab Buy Women All From

Recent Stories

Business leaders to gather at Expo 2020 Dubai for ..

Business leaders to gather at Expo 2020 Dubai for GMIS2021

7 minutes ago
 UAE flag a symbol of our union, source of our prid ..

UAE flag a symbol of our union, source of our pride, sovereignty: Fujairah Ruler

7 minutes ago
 Rs31 bln being spent to establish IT Park in Karac ..

Rs31 bln being spent to establish IT Park in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

1 minute ago
 Int'l support vital to transforming Fiji's food sy ..

Int'l support vital to transforming Fiji's food systems: Agriculture Minister Ma ..

1 minute ago
 Uzbek delegation visits Torkham Border, PMA Kakul

Uzbek delegation visits Torkham Border, PMA Kakul

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.