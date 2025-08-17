"Cultural Performers, mountain Climbers, make 80th Indonesian independence celebration more Colorful"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad held a ceremony on Sunday morning, 17 August 2025, to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence.

The ceremony was led by H.E. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Indonesia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The event was attended by the Guests of Honor, Major General (R) Asrobudi, Advisor of the Indonesia Big Wall Expedition (IBEX) and six mountain climbers who successfully reached the peak of Trango Tower in Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan, a couple of days ago.

In addition, among the attendees were the Indonesian Embassy officials and the Indonesian community in Pakistan, including students, professionals, pilots, and UN/IO staff. Indonesian nationals were dressed up in red and white outfits or traditional Indonesian attire, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity, nationalism, and patriotism.

Following the ceremony, Ambassador Chandra warmly welcomed all Indonesian nationals and Pakistani counterparts. “Your presence here today, even on a Sunday when you would otherwise be enjoying your leisure time, reflects the love and commitment you hold in your hearts for Indonesia.

I extend my deepest appreciation to all of you for joining us on this very special occasion of Indonesia’s Independence Day. The Ambassador appreciated all participants while further adding that may the bond of friendship between Indonesia and Pakistan continue to grow stronger. “Pakistan-Indonesia Dosti Zindabad!” He concluded his remarks.

Cultural performances were among the major attractions during the celebration, including singing in various languages, both local languages in Indonesia and English, traditional dances, playing the traditional instrument of angklung, and even a martial arts performance.

The performers were diverse, covering children, students, members of the Embassy’s women’s Association and Pakistani nationals who have been in partnership with the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad.

As part of the celebration, in line with a special initiative by the Indonesian President, Ambassador Chandra presented Certificates of Appreciation to Indonesian female coordinators across various cities in Pakistan, recognizing their commitment to supporting and assisting Indonesian nationals.

In cooperation with GAK Healthcare International, they were also offered complimentary medical check-ups as a token of gratitude for their service.

The Ambassador additionally commended the IBEX Team for their successful expedition to the world's tallest vertical rock face in Gilgit Baltistan, acknowledging their remarkable achievement.

"Conquering Trango Tower has been a long-standing dream of ours. We're so grateful to have succeeded! Although one of us was hit by a rock and required treatment, the expedition has successfully reached its summit," explained Freden Sembiring, Team Leader of the Trango Tower Red and White Expedition (EMPTT) 2025, accompanied by other members Deden Wahyudin, Iqbal Kemal, Nazib Fadlullah, Iqbal Ramadhan, and Asep Tatang.

"At the Summit of Trango Tower, they raised the Indonesian Red and White flag, as well as spread out the banners commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Pakistan," explained Major General (Ret.) Asrobudi, while showing photos and videos of the 2025 EMPTT Team at an altitude of 6,251 meters above sea level.

“We are honored to be part of Indonesia’s Independence Day celebration. We deeply admire Indonesia’s culture and values of mutual respect, and we look forward to witnessing even stronger bonds of friendship between our two brotherly countries in the years ahead,” Ms Rabia Raheel, CEO of Bia’s Interior Islamabad.

All attendees were also treated to a mouth-watering Indonesian cuisine, featuring authentic archipelagic delicacies and refreshing traditional drinks.

The culinary showcase reflected Indonesia’s cultural vibrancy and warm hospitality, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

At the end of the event, the Ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude and high appreciation to all the Embassy’s staff, partners, and individuals for making the independence celebration this year successfully possible and more colorful.