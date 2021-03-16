UrduPoint.com
Cultural Portion Of Mega Festival Postponed Due To Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:31 PM

The first Cultural portion of mega ten-day festival "Derajat 2021" postponed on Tuesday due to third wave of Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The first Cultural portion of mega ten-day festival "Derajat 2021" postponed on Tuesday due to third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

A 10-day grand 'Derajat festival' was planned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to start from March 20 in Dera Ismail Khan with having variety of attractive cultural activities to amuse citizens.

MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur told APP that three-day 4 x 4 Jeep Rally will be held from March 26 to March 28 with SOPs and negative tests of COVID for all participants.

He said that the decision was taken in a meeting of COVID Task Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

