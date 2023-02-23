UrduPoint.com

Cultural , Scientific Exhibition Held In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Cultural , Scientific exhibition held in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :In order to welcome the Spring season, the students of the Department of Information Technology & Molecular Biology and Genetics organized a Cultural and Scientific Exhibition at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani inaugurated the fair.

The students presented their projects according to their respective departments; they also set up food and drink stalls at the exhibition.

Appreciating the efforts of university teachers, male and female students, Vice Chancellor said that organizing such exhibition at the arrival of the spring season is worth commendable because it has raised new enthusiasm among the team members especially the students of the Department of Information Technology & Molecular Biology and Genetics through which students also learn on self-reliance.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling at the campus.

Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dean Faculty of business Administration Prof Dr Salman Bashir, Registrar Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Nadir Rind, Dr Khalid Rind, Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Marina Sherbaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Business Male Amanat Ali

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.