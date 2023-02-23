Cultural , Scientific exhibition held in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :In order to welcome the Spring season, the students of the Department of Information Technology & Molecular Biology and Genetics organized a Cultural and Scientific Exhibition at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani inaugurated the fair.

The students presented their projects according to their respective departments; they also set up food and drink stalls at the exhibition.

Appreciating the efforts of university teachers, male and female students, Vice Chancellor said that organizing such exhibition at the arrival of the spring season is worth commendable because it has raised new enthusiasm among the team members especially the students of the Department of Information Technology & Molecular Biology and Genetics through which students also learn on self-reliance.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling at the campus.

Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Dean Faculty of business Administration Prof Dr Salman Bashir, Registrar Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Nadir Rind, Dr Khalid Rind, Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Marina Sherbaz and others were also present on the occasion.