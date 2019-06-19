Cultural show featuring Pak-China artists performance held

(@FahadShabbir)

China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wdenesday organized a cultural show featuring performances of Pakistan and China artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wdenesday organized a cultural show featuring performances of Pakistan and China artists.

The cultural show was organized as a part of the celebration of China Tourism and Culture Week 2019.

Artists from Wuhan Arts Troupe China, as well as Pakistan from National Performing Arts Group of PNCA performed in the cultural show.

"Culture is a bond uniting between the people of China and Pakistan, and we are here tonight to have a glimpse of this colorful culture in the performances of both countries artists, an artist of China said.

He said dance is an important part of the Chinese culture and has many different purposes.

Some are performed during festivals and rituals, like welcoming the New Year or celebrating the harvest, he said.

Dance is also a form of expression like popular Lantern dance, which originated in southern China and it involves undulating body movements that emulates a dragon, he added.

The Chinese artists performed various traditional dances and got big applause from the audience.

A puppet show was also organized by Chinese artists. They also sung Chinese folk songs. The artists of PNCA performed on Khattak dance and Bhangra and got big applause too from the audience. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.