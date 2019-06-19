UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cultural Show Featuring Pak-China Artists Performance Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:56 PM

Cultural show featuring Pak-China artists performance held

China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wdenesday organized a cultural show featuring performances of Pakistan and China artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wdenesday organized a cultural show featuring performances of Pakistan and China artists.

The cultural show was organized as a part of the celebration of China Tourism and Culture Week 2019.

Artists from Wuhan Arts Troupe China, as well as Pakistan from National Performing Arts Group of PNCA performed in the cultural show.

"Culture is a bond uniting between the people of China and Pakistan, and we are here tonight to have a glimpse of this colorful culture in the performances of both countries artists, an artist of China said.

He said dance is an important part of the Chinese culture and has many different purposes.

Some are performed during festivals and rituals, like welcoming the New Year or celebrating the harvest, he said.

Dance is also a form of expression like popular Lantern dance, which originated in southern China and it involves undulating body movements that emulates a dragon, he added.

The Chinese artists performed various traditional dances and got big applause from the audience.

A puppet show was also organized by Chinese artists. They also sung Chinese folk songs. The artists of PNCA performed on Khattak dance and Bhangra and got big applause too from the audience. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Wuhan 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Qasim Naveed Qamar vows to provide jobs to all spe ..

47 seconds ago

Light rain brings mercury down in capital

49 seconds ago

'I feel well,' says Merkel a day after health scar ..

52 seconds ago

Govt has no personal vendetta with opposition: Cha ..

54 seconds ago

Four move to main round in KP Junior U-19 Boys & G ..

6 minutes ago

Japan Self-Defense Forces Day celebrated

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.