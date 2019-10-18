UrduPoint.com
Cultural Society Of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organizes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:01 PM

Cultural Society of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Cultural Society of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Friday organized Kashmir Cultural Solidarity Day as a part of Kashmir solidarity campaign initiated and directed by the government of the Punjab Higher Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Cultural Society of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Friday organized Kashmir Cultural Solidarity Day as a part of Kashmir solidarity campaign initiated and directed by the government of the Punjab Higher education.

Ms. Sadia Panni in her peace message said Kashmir is not only an issue of Kashmir it's related to Pakistan but the whole region so we all have to stand with Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the brutal behavior, ongoing state terrorism, violence, discrimination and use of force by the neighboring country's forces.

� Students of different departments took part in the cultural solidarity event and presented Skit Performance, Poster Competition, Kashmiri Cultural Song Performance, Debate on Kashmir Recent Situation, Documentary and poetry to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The activities were arranged by Fine Arts Department of the university, said a news release issued here.

Head of Department, Dr. Adeela Rehman said every Pakistani was concerned with Kashmir issue and the sufferings of the people of Kashmir. Pakistan would make sure to highlights the Kashmir issue at every platform.

