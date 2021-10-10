Cultural Tea Houses to be set up across Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Cultural tea houses would be set up across the province on the model of Pak tea house aimed to provide a platform to poets, writers, authors and artists to share their thoughts, feelings there.

This was stated by Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad here Sunday.

He informed that a meeting was held at Civil Secretariat Lahore under the chairmanship of Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar wherein it has been decided that cultural tea houses would be established at the divisional level in the premises of Arts Councils.

Waqar said "the Punjab Chief Minister is striving for further development of literature and culture in the province."He said that once an Adabi Baithak for literary circles was held in 2017 at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi where the launching of new books, poetry recitals, evenings with poets and other literary programs were held regularly.