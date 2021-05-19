Cultural, youth exchanges promoting Pak-China people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :China and Pakistan have made steady progress and headway, through cultural exchanges and cooperation, in diverse and vital domains ever since diplomatic relations were established in early 1950s.

Both the governments, during the last 70 years, have initiated several important measures to increase awareness in their populations regarding difference in cultures, social values and business environments across China and Pakistan.

Whether it is with enhancing official visits, investing in the tourism industry or attempting to narrowing the gap between the two friendly nations by addressing the language barrier, both governments have invested in making cultural cooperation an integral and vital part of their policies.

Physical and cultural connectivity between both the nations have also witnessed a boost under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the recent years, since the project is intensively promoting bilateral interaction and people-to-people contacts.

The cultural exchange activities during recent years have received a substantial boost with citizens availing better opportunities to meet and showcase their talents. The way in which governments of Pakistan and China have attempted to close the gap between the two diverse cultures, is exemplary.

Commenting on the celebration of 70th diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Provincial Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said both countries have robust ties while China has set precedent of achieving successes in a number of fields.

He said CPEC was a perfect example of China's support and Pakistan's role in the greater Belt & Road Initiative, was important by all means. "In my personal opinion, we can learn from Chinese model in so many ways; take the example of their agriculture, their per acres yields for different crops and they have invested in their rural populations and salvaged millions out of poverty," he said.

Regarding people-to-people contacts, the Minister lauded the role of CPEC in promoting this vital area.

"China has been supporting Pakistan in terms of educational scholarships under student exchange programmes", he added.

Faisal Amin emphasized that programmes in tourism sector should be increased but not just in traditional mode but more as a means of exchange of knowledge.

"Our farmers, even some of our departments, still use old techniques and both the countries need to work further in this domain to get optimum results," he said.

In her comments, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) said cultural and literary exchanges were vital to further strengthen people-to-people contacts. She eulogized role and activities of China Cultural Center in Islamabad for collaboration and boosting cultural exchange programmes.

She said the cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan have undergone a long history. Shortly after founding of new China in 1949, the two countries established their diplomatic ties and have ever since maintained close and friendly cooperative relations in various fields like politics, economy and culture.

Professor at Quaid-e-Azam University, Dr. Salman Ali Khan when contacted said both the nations should go for enhancing exchanges of students, teachers, researchers, journalists and artists to further deepen people-to-people contacts.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the process as a whole which needed to be resumed through a mutually convenient framework, particularly through students who were currently enrolled in Chinese institutions.

It may be mentioned that the two countries during recent years had carried out a number of fruitful exchanges and cooperation in arts, literature, education, information, sports, youth affairs, cultural relics, archives, publications, health and women affairs etc. Chinese art troupes had visited Pakistan many times including folk song and traditional instrumental music troupe and acrobatic troupe etc.

