Open Menu

Culture, Art Exhibition Day Held At KMU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Culture, Art Exhibition Day held at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Culture and Art Exhibition Day was organized at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar to promote a sense of unity, understanding of diversity and appreciation of different cultures that exist across Pakistan.

The day was organized by the students of fourth semester BSN and Post RN of the KMU Institute of Nursing Peshawar.

These activities included exposure to different cultures, traditional dress, cultural performances, and food fairs of different cultures, artifacts and knowledge about customs.

Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan was the chief guest of this grand ceremony, while Dr. Dildar Muhammad, Director Institute of Nursing Sciences, Imran Waheed Chief Organizer (Subject Teacher) and other respected faculty members and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

Registrar KMU Inam ullah Khan Wazir while addressing the event said that the ethical principles of different cultures displayed by the students of INS shows that Khyber Medical University always respects the values, beliefs, customs and rituals of different cultures.

He said that this event of the students' fair shows that Khyber Medical University Peshawar is not only doing an exemplary job in empowering and strengthening nursing education in Pakistan but also in cultural education and providing the best cultural environment to the students.

The KMU Institute of Nursing has always been a trendsetter in nursing education and leadership.

The array of leadership skills displayed by the nursing students on the cultural exhibition day is one of them and is a striking and excellent example.

He hopes that the students will continue such activities in the future as well, along with providing uninterrupted healthcare to the patients, he said.

APP/ash

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Education Job Khyber Medical University Post Event Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

51 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

3 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

3 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

20 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan