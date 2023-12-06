Culture, Art Exhibition Day held at KMU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Culture and Art Exhibition Day was organized at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar to promote a sense of unity, understanding of diversity and appreciation of different cultures that exist across Pakistan.

The day was organized by the students of fourth semester BSN and Post RN of the KMU Institute of Nursing Peshawar.

These activities included exposure to different cultures, traditional dress, cultural performances, and food fairs of different cultures, artifacts and knowledge about customs.

Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan was the chief guest of this grand ceremony, while Dr. Dildar Muhammad, Director Institute of Nursing Sciences, Imran Waheed Chief Organizer (Subject Teacher) and other respected faculty members and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

Registrar KMU Inam ullah Khan Wazir while addressing the event said that the ethical principles of different cultures displayed by the students of INS shows that Khyber Medical University always respects the values, beliefs, customs and rituals of different cultures.

He said that this event of the students' fair shows that Khyber Medical University Peshawar is not only doing an exemplary job in empowering and strengthening nursing education in Pakistan but also in cultural education and providing the best cultural environment to the students.

The KMU Institute of Nursing has always been a trendsetter in nursing education and leadership.

The array of leadership skills displayed by the nursing students on the cultural exhibition day is one of them and is a striking and excellent example.

He hopes that the students will continue such activities in the future as well, along with providing uninterrupted healthcare to the patients, he said.

APP/ash