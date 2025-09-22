Open Menu

Culture Being Collective Memory Of Nation: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday said in his message on the occasion of Pashtun Cultural Day that this day gives us a sense of community and belonging. Culture, being the collective memory of a nation, spans thousands of years

He said that values, experiences and history, which serve as the basis of our common identity and future progress, culture is the thread that binds our past, present and future together, culture also has its own historical background and the roots of culture are rooted in agriculture, which is known and popularly known as the Latin term culture.

He said that man has developed his nomadic life at every stage and the journey from culture to civilization is being successfully completed.

He said that the history of the Pashtun nation is thousands of years old and the Pashtun language is among the forty major languages of the world.

Even today, the Pashtun nation is a witness to the wonderful values and traditions of charming traditional costumes, tasty cuisine, cultural dance, jirga system, humanity and hospitality.

He said that the dignity and respect of the shawl is also essential in our traditions because the shawl represents half of the population of the Pashtun society. Therefore, the shawl and Shimla could reach new heights only through their joint efforts.

Under the principle of mutual survival, it is necessary that we promote harmony in today's global village, especially among all neighboring nations, their languages and cultures. This is a day of renewal of the promise, let us start a new chapter of humanity and progress in our academic and literary journey, he said.

