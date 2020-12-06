UrduPoint.com
Culture Day Celebrated Across Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Culture Day celebrated across Sindh

HYDERABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Culture Day was celebrated across the province and other parts of the country on Sunday.

Thousands of people belonging to different political, social, religious parties as well as civil society organizations participated in rallies held in different cities and towns of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Attired in traditional cultural dress wearing Sindhi traditional shawl called Ajrak and Sindhi cap (Topi), thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate the annual cultural event.

The activities had begun here on Saturday night when youngsters brought out rallies from different parts of the district, converging at Hyder Chowk and press club Hyderabad and organized colourful musical programmes in which youths performed dance over cultural Sindhi songs.

Different political parties including Pakistan People's party, Awami Tahreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, Qaumi Awami Tahreek, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) and others also took out rallies to celebrate the day.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Saturday night and Sunday due to which normal activities remain suspended.

