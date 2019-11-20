UrduPoint.com
Culture Day Celebrated At Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:16 PM

Culture Day celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur

Department of Media and Communication Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur organized the Cultural Day at University on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Department of Media and Communication Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur organized the Cultural Day at University on Wednesday.

The speech contest under the theme "One-Sindh One Culture" was held. The students of various Departments and Institutes participated in the contest.

Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SALU presided over the event where Shoukat Noonari, a senior journalist was chief guest on this occasion.

Speaking to the participants, Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk said Sindh has rich civilization and culture adding that the celebration of cultural events will teach the youth about our rich culture of Sindh.

Other speakers also shed light on the rich culture, heritage andcivilization of Sindh on the occasion.

